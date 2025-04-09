Ike’s woodworking has been featured across the state with projects for the Antetokounmpo brothers and the Brewers. Now he’s been commissioned to make wood art for all 32 teams to be featured at the 2025 NFL draft.
Packers president Mark Murphy expects the Tush Push will be banned by the league this upcoming NFL season.
HUDSON, WI -- A Wisconsin Assistant District Attorney is in custody on multiple charges including making threats against judges. 33-year-old...
MILWAUKEE — Volunteers plan to gather at three separate locations Saturday, April 12th to help beautify and clean-up Milwaukee.