MILWAUKEE — A third suspect in the death of a man outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in Downtown Milwaukee last year plead guilty in court Thursday to amended charges of battery.

Devin Johnson-Carson was working at the hotel front desk when investigators say D’Vontaye Mitchell entered the women’s bathroom, and was one of four men to pin Mitchell to the ground outside the hotel. The medical examiner determined that Mitchell died by “restraint asphyxia and the toxic effects of cocaine and meth.”

Johnson-Carson took a plea deal after he was originially charged with felony murder. He’s due back in court for sentencing Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, both Brandon Turner and Herbert Williamson entered their own plea deals. Williamson and Johnson-Carson each bonded out of jail on $5,000 last August. A fourth suspect, Todd Erickson, heads to trial for felony murder this summer.

The Hyatt Regency fired all four men involved — Erickson and Turner were security guards, Williamson was a bellhop and Johnson-Carson worked at the front desk. The Hyatt Regency’s third-party operator Aimbridge Hospitality reached a settlement with Mitchell’s family last year.