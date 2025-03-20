MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport unveils new children’s play areas or “Kids Zones” in partnership with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The new kids zones are located in Concourses C and D, are free to use, and open to the public 24/7.

The new additions include new paint, new decorations, updated play equipment, and custom carpeting, which depicts Milwaukee’s great lake and a representation of the airport’s longest runway Runway 1L or “One Left.” The spaces are now officially branded as “Make-A-Wish Kids Zones.”

“Children have different needs and accessibility needs, so they need that space where they can play and get energy out. To have it accessible for all children is so important,” says Forrest Doolen, Sr. Director of Marketing and Communication for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

According to Make-A-Wish, 75% of wishes involved travel based. This year Make-A-Wish is budgeted to grant 425 wishes. The goal of the new spaces is to make sure all families travelling have an accessible place to for their children to play.

Adjacent to the play area is a restroom that is reserved for families, elderly, and disabled travelers.

Families enjoying the Make-A-Wish Kids Zones.

“I want people to understand that most airports do not have and do not offer inclusive, customer friendly spaces like we are celebrating today,” says County Executive David Crowley.