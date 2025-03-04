Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Kenosha: Projects seeks artists, businesses to help create, sponsor new murals.

Public art elevates every community where it is displayed. In an effort to bring more public at to Kenosha, The Kenosha Mural Project was announced last week by officials in a partnership of the Kenosha Community Foundation, the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Creative Space. It aims to enhance the area’s beauty by fostering community pride, boosting tourism and supporting mural artists. Reporting in the Kenosha News stated that the murals would be placed on prominent Downtown buildings to “transform underutilized spaces into vibrant landmarks, creating an inviting and culturally rich environment,” said Francisco Loyola, Creative Space’s founder and executive director. The project is seeking support from volunteers, sponsorships and public donations. The city is supporting the project through planning and initial seed funds. The foundation will soon accept donations, which will be tax deductible. A call for artist proposals and an open house are scheduled from 5-7 p.m., March 18, at the Kenosha Creative Space. The last mural facilitated by the KCS was the “Kinoje” mural created by artist Jamie Brown in 2020. Full Story

Casco: Sap in full flow in Door ad Kewaunee Counties.

Maple syrup, the perfect topping for so many delicious breakfast items. for maple syrup producers like Bill Roethe of Casco, the process of collecting sap has started, but it won’t last long. The process of filling up maple syrup bottles began last week as many producers headed out into the woods to collect sap from their trees. At the beginning of March, most maple syrup producers usually start tapping trees and either hang buckets or bags to collect sap, or use a tubing system to speed up the process. The combination of cold nights and warmer days usually speeds up the process. According to reporting in the Door County Daily News, In Door and Kewaunee counties, forecasts went from cold weather warnings and more than a foot of snow, to temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s, prompting maple syrup producers to act fast. After tapping approximately a week ago, Roethle says he has collected well over 500 gallons of sap, which can produce about 10 gallons of maple syrup. Wisconsin maple syrup producers made 458,000 gallons of syrup in 2024, which is good for fourth in the nation. Full Story

Green Bay: Paul Hornung 1957 game-used Packers jersey, breaks previous jersey auction record.

Sports memorabilia collectors will toss around the term “priceless”, but we all know, there’s always a price, and sometimes it’s exorbitant. A 1957 Green Bay Packers game-used rookie jersey worn by star running back Paul Hornung was expected to set a record when it was sold in Heritage Auctions’ Winter Platinum Night Sports Auction last month. The jersey sold for $103,700, breaking the previous record for a Packers game-worn jersey. The Journal sentinel reported that this jersey shattered both the $84,000 a Hornung jersey from the early 1960s fetched in August 2017 and a Don Hutson jersey likely worn sometime in the 1940s that went for $80,662.50 in August 2011. Hornung’s rookie jersey already had set the record in the days leading up to the auction. The jersey was photo-matched to a 1957 game against the New York Giants as well as a 1959 intrasquad game and several 1961 practices. Full Story