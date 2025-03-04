MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Milwaukee County residents in need of specialized transportation for last-minute wellbeing trips will soon have more options.

The Milwaukee County Transit System’s paratransit service is expanding its same-day ride pilot to include trips for health, employment, and wellbeing that were unable to be scheduled the day before. MCTS says alll of the approximately 5,000 Milwaukee County Transit Plus riders across the system are eligible.

“At the launch, we predicted there would be adjustments to the pilot as we learned more. That’s why, going forward, the pilot service will also transport riders to wellbeing meetings, appointments, and life events that come up on short notice. For all other travel that can be scheduled in advance, our ADA van service is here to help.” said Transit Plus Director Fran Musci Monday.

The same day pilot first began service in September 2024. Rides are available seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to just before 6:00 p.m. at $10 a ride one-way.

The service will be available until the pilot funds are exhausted, which MCTS estimates will be around fall of 2025.