UPDATE at 2:00 p.m. on 3/4/2025: Oconomowoc Police have reopened City Hall after a “suspicious circumstance” that started around 10:15 a.m.

Tonight’s Oconomowoc Common Council meeting will be held as scheduled.

OCONOMOWOC — Police in Oconomowoc are on scene at City Hall for an “active investigation”.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the 100 block of East Wisconsin Avenue.

Police have not confirmed details on what the investigation is related to.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.