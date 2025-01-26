MILWAUKEE — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle on I-43 North early Sunday morning.

According to Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the 59-year-old woman from Milwaukee was seen walking on I-43 near Fond Du Lac Ave. around 4:30 a.m.

MCSO said she was then struck by a fleeing vehicle.

Just before 4:40 a.m., a WisDOT notification said all lanes on I-43 northbound at Fond Du Lac Ave. were closed due to a crash. Lanes reopened around 8:10 a.m.

Authorities are still searching for the unknown fleeing vehicle.