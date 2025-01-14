UPDATE 1/14/25 at 8:45am – Most of the accidents from this morning have been cleared up; some delays still are lingering on I-94 eastbound between the Zoo and Stadium Interchanges.

UPDATE 1/14/25 at 7:30am – More accidents causing headaches during the morning commute Tuesday.

In addition to an earlier accident on I-94 east at Blue Mound Road in Waukesha County, a separate crash near Highway 164 is stretching backups through the Highway 16 on-ramp to the freeway. Delays are heavy throughout Waukesha County on I-94 east.

Additionally, a crash in traffic in the Stadium Interchange heading from Brewers Boulevard to I-94 westbound is compounding already-existing delays realted to rush hour traffic in both directions of the freeway.

A combination of multiple crashes and slick conditions due to early morning flurries is making for a messy morning commute.

The left lane of I-41/94 northbound is blocked due to a crash near Highway 142 in Kenosha County; delays are occurring from the accident site all the way down to the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

South of there near Highway 50, callers to the WTMJ Traffic Tipline report a car has spun out into the wall; that has blocked the left lane on 41/94 northbound.

Meanwhile, delays are heavy as well in Waukesha County near Blue Mound Road; the two right lanes are blocked on I-94 eastbound due to a crash.