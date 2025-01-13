MILWAUKEE – The 2024-25 Green Bay Packers season came to a screeching halt on Sunday afternoon after a 22-10 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Jordan Love completed 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 212 yards, but also threw three interceptions.

Josh Jacobs carried the ball 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers finished the season with an 11-7 record but ended with three consecutive losses.

On Monday, Brandon Snide and Steve Scaffidi took to the microphone to express their frustrations and anger following yet another disappointing season.

“If you had this team pegged as Super Bowl or bust, that’s on you—they told us all season who they were.”

