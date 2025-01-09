Wisconsin tourism is a dynamic landscape. New, reinvented and upgraded accommodations, attractions and adventures create fresh experiences for travelers each year. Here’s to discovering what’s new in 2025.

New ways to spend the night in Wisconsin

Make a trip to Clark County this year for a spectacularly spooky stay.The Humbird Hotel isn’t new in this community. Its roots date back to 1869. But recently completed renovations offer a new way to experience the haunted hotel.

A few years after it was built, the hotel served as a makeshift hospital when a smallpox outbreak spread through the community of Humbird.Since then, visitors have reported sightings of apparitions, ghostly noises and other supernatural occurrences.Experience it yourself by booking a stay at The Humbird Hotel.Last summer, the hotel owners updated and renovated the rooms for a gothic feel, inviting guests to embrace the property’s haunted history.

For heights instead of frights, keep an eye out for the opening of the Kalahari Treehouse Collection.The Wisconsin Dells resort is constructing 21 luxury treehouses that’ll provide a new perspective to take in the area.There will be an additional 31 houses for rent that are elevated off the ground by pillars.Kalahari is partnering with Pete Nelson, the former star of Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters,” to design the Treehouse Collection.

Find fresh spins on fun around the state

Henry Dorrbaker’s is the latest attraction to add to your itinerary when visiting Beloit.The entertainment venue, which opened in November, is part pub and part adult playground.You’ll savor a menu of crafted bar-style food and drinks and discover hours of fun.Henry Dorrbaker’s features indoor mini golf, racing simulators, vintage arcade games, eight-person foosball and duckpin bowling, which uses smaller balls, pins and lanes for big fun.

When spring arrives, be sure to book a tee time at Sedge Valley.Sedge Valley is the newest course at the Sand Valley golf resort outside of Nekoosa.The 18-hole course opened in the summer of 2024, and Golf Magazine already listed Sedge Valley at No. 22 on its list of top 100 publicly playable courses.You’ll be amazed by the intimate scale and classically styled holes, making Sedge Valley a course any golfer would want to add to their bucket list.

Add these new events to your Wisconsin travel plans in 2025

Travel to Madison in February for an event that hasn’t been hosted in the capital city for 30 years.The 2025 Ice and Snow Sailing World Championships promise an electrifying winter experience for spectators between February 3-8.

The world’s best competitors use wind-powered kites and sails to race across the frozen lake surface on snowboards, skis and ice skates.You’ll find plenty of winter magic at this event, which also times up with Madison’s annual Frozen Assets festival.

Fans of EDM, or electronic dance music, will have a new reason to celebrate in 2025.Force Fields is a new, alien-themed music festival anticipated to land in Cadott this summer.In a state known for its UFO sightings, Force Fields plans to bring out-of-this-world sounds to the Chippewa Valley on June 6 and 7.

