UPDATE at 9:08 12-17-24 : Flowers has been located and is safe at this time according to Milwaukee Police.

MILWAUKEE– Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for critically missing 11-year-old Isis Flowers.

Flowers was last seen Tuesday afternoon near the 3800 block of North 18th Street.

Flowers stands at 4’8” and weighs around 110lbs, has brown eyes and dark hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Flowers was last seen wearing a peach-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, black Crocs with fur on the inside and a black scarf.

If you know about the whereabouts of Flowers, contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 office at 414-935-7252. .