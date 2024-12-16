MILWAUKEE — The Waukesha woman known as “Pimpin’ Amanda” faces 19 years in a federal prison for sex trafficking.

39-year-old Colette Amanda Mahan of Waukesha pled guity to one county of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion in May. Court records showed that Mahan “trafficked numerous female victims, including minors as young as 14 years old, over a period of at least 17 years using a combination of false promises, threats, and extreme physical violence. Filings also show that Mahan made her victims solicit sex dates at strip clubs, hotels, bars, casinos, and street tracks across Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kentucky, Florida, and Nevada, and she demanded that they give her everything they earned”.

Court officials note that although Mahan had multiple prior arrests, this marks her first felony conviction and prison sentence.

“For many years, Ms. Mahan sought to dehumanize others for her own financial benefit,” stated U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad. “I commend the courage and resilience shown by the victims when sharing the details of the abuse they suffered at Ms. Mahan’s hands. The 19-year sentence reflects their courage as well as the tireless and collaborative work by the FBI, the Milwaukee Police Department, and federal prosecutors in pursing justice in this case.”

“The women and men of the FBI work tirelessly to stop individuals like Colette A. Mahan from exploiting and harming victims,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the FBI Milwaukee Field Office. “The sentence handed down sends a message to individuals who prey upon vulnerable women. The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, is dedicated to bringing these individuals to justice.”