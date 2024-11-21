Stories you might have missed form around Wisconsin.

Milwaukee: Frontier Airlines adds direct flight from Milwaukee.

Sometimes you want to hop on a plane and head to a warmer climate. You also want to get there as fast as possible, so direct flights are the way to go. Frontier Airlines is making it easier to get directly from Milwaukee to Tampa, Florida. The Milwaukee Business Journal reported that the Denver-based airline announced that it will begin offering the direct flights to Tampa in 2025. There will be three flights per week to start, beginning March 7. The airline said the frequency and times of the Tampa flights are subject to change. By adding Tampa, Frontier will now have three destinations out of Milwaukee. The other two are Denver and Orlando. Frontier Airlines had 1.14% of the Milwaukee airport’s market share, or more than 5,700 passengers in September, according to recent data. Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for Frontier Airlines said, “Just in time for spring and summer travel, Wisconsin consumers will be able to enjoy ultra-low cost travel to Tampa, Florida, one of the nation’s top destinations.” Full Story

Oostburg: Phoenix documentary by Dutch film crew debuts tonight.

The Phoenix steamship was carrying more than 225 passengers when it burned to the waterline on Nov. 21, 1847, within sight of Sheboygan’s shore. The story of the Phoenix has become the focus of a documentary produced by a Dutch film crew. The award winning documentary will be aired on the 177th anniversary of the ship’s sinking tonight at the Oostburg High School Performing Arts Center. The Oshkosh Northwestern reports that a Dutch podcaster and filmmaker visited the Sheboygan area in July 2022 as part of their quest to retell the story of the ship and the people — mainly Dutch emigrants — who did and did not survive the sinking. A local shipwreck hunter told the team he remembered spotting something he thought was a log near where the ship sank. A diving team found the object which ended up being a smokestack from the Phoenix. Full Story