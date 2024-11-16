NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin mother is searching for answers after her husband went missing in Illinois.

45-year-old Benjamin Oberto was last seen at the popular 1776 restaurant on West Virginia St. in Crystal Lake just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

According to a Facebook post from his wife, Oberto’s last phone call was at 9:26 p.m. that night. Location data shows his phone was last pinged in the area of Chicago, Rosemont and O’Hare International Airport at 9:47 p.m. By 10:11 p.m. his phone went straight to voicemail.

Oberto is 6 feet tall weighing approximately 190 pounds and was last seen leaving the restaurant wearing blue jeans and a blue zip-up with a gold logo on it. He drives a silver 2019 Subaru Impreza with Wisconsin plate ANJ2349. The vehicle does not have the manufacturer’s STARLINK security and multimedia service.

A missing person report has been filed with New Berlin Police Department. They requested a call to the 1776 restaurant from Crystal Lake Police.

Anyone with information on Oberto’s disappearance should contact New Berlin Police Department at 262-782-6640.