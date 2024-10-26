MILWAUKEE— No one was injured in a single-car crash involving Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr.

The crash happened Saturday morning near the corner of North Jackson and East State Street at the Yankee Hill apartments.

Barry Baum, chief communications officer for the Bucks:

Andre was involved in a single-vehicle accident after this morning’s team workout. Andre was alone in his car. Fortunately, no one was injured and he didn’t require medical attention. Andre will be joining the team in New York for tomorrow’s game.

The Bucks will play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.