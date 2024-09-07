MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison posts road closures and routes for the Ironman Triathalon taking place on Sunday, September 8.

The race consists of swimming in Lake Monona, bicycling in Dane County, and running in the downtown/campus area. The race starts at 6:45am and lasts until approximately midnight.

Police will maintain local access across the route only when possible, during gaps in the runners/bicyclists. Thru-traffic driving across the route will not be permitted.

While no street closures will occur for the swim portion of the triathalon, closures for the bicycling portion will start around 7:30am until 5:30pm on Sunday. Road closures for the run portion will start around 11:00am until midnight.

The City of Madison includes the following closures will be in place within the city limits:

Right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive from E. Lakeside St to Monona Terrace

East Lakeside Street east of John Nolen Drive

Olin-Turville Court

East Rusk Avenue from Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road

Rimrock Road ramps to/from Beltline Highway

Ironman Traffic Routes. Image courtesy of the City of Madison.

Madison Ironman 2024. Image courtesy of the City of Madison.