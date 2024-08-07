Stories you might have missed form across Wisconsin.

Wauwatosa: Giant troll coming to town.

A giant troll is coming to Wauwatosa, but don’t worry, it won’t be collecting tolls under a bridge or starting flame wars on the internet. This troll is coming in the form of a giant sculpture designed by internationally acclaimed artist Thomas Dambo. The Wauwatosa Tourism Commission released a statement saying that the new sculpture will be featured in a park that will be opening soon. The sculpture is set to become a unique landmark for both residents and tourists to enjoy. Thomas Dambo is known for his larger than life sculptures made from recycled materials. His troll piece in Wauwatosa is especially special. It is his first piece to be displayed in Wisconsin. Beth Gleesing, a tourism specialist for Wauwatosa said, “We are thrilled to bring Thomas Dambo’s artistry to Wauwatosa.” The sculpture joins Wauwatosa’s growing arts initiatives. Full Story

Rockland: Two Brown County towns awarded funds to repair rural roads.

There’s good news for citizens of Rockland and Morrison in Brown County who have to travel on rural roads. Two roads in Rockland and a road in Morrison are being redone as part of the Agricultural Roads Improvement program. The program funds improvements for rural roads and bridges to improve access to agricultural lands or facilities and to move crops and livestock around the state. Up to $50 million was awarded to 37 projects to 28 counties statewide. ARIP was created in 2023 as an expansion of the Local Roads Improvement Program to provide $150 million to improve transportation for the state’s agriculture. Full Story

Madison: You can become a community scientist for the DNR.

If you spend a lot of time observing and admiring wildlife, you could become a community scientist for the department of Natural Resources. All you need to do is participate in Operation Deer watch or the Game Bird Brood Survey. The surveys measure the reproductive status of deer and game birds by establishing the ratio of adults to juveniles. Participation in either program requires no registration and the observations can be recorded using a mobile device. DNR surveys coordinator Paul Frater said in a statement, “Wherever you are in Wisconsin you can help the DNR manage wildlife by collecting data in your area. Those interested in getting involved can visit the Operation Deer watch or Game Bird Brood survey webpages. Full Story

Milwaukee: Dragon Boat Festival returns to Milwaukee.

Lakeshore State Park will be awash with color and culture on August 10 as the site of the annual Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival. The event features exciting Dragon Boat races, Chinese cultural activities and hands-on activities. Dragon Boat Racing is a traditional Chinese water sport where teams of 22 – twenty rowers, a drummer and a steerer- Paddle long wooden boats as fast as they can guided by the beat of the drum. The festival is organized by Milwaukee Chinese Community center and the organization of Chinese Americans Wisconsin Chapter to showcase a variety of Chinese culture, food and traditions. Full Story