MILWAUKEE — An opportunity for lower electricity bills and energy independence is on the horizon for Milwaukee County residents. Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee Group Buy Program has returned, and that means your home could be powered by the sunshine.

“The industry likes to call it a solar-coaster,” said Taylor Ball, the Solar Program Manager at nonprofit Midwest Renewable Energy Association. “The landscape has absolutely changed. One thing that’s really special this year is the recent pass of the tax credit, the ITC.”

That Federal Investment Tax Credit applies up to a 30% discount on residential and commercial installations. It can be combined with a Wisconsin incentive called Focus on Energy, which offers financial rebates to offset solar installation costs.

“Residents now have the opportunity to learn if solar is right for them, but also get multiple quotes from two vetted installers who are offering prices below market,” said Ball.

Ball added that the more people who join the program, it can trigger a benchmark that provides an additional rebate on top of the below-market pricing.

Full Spectrum Solar and Arch Solar are the installers for the 2023 program. Consumers can hear from the installers and find out more about Grow Solar by attending the final Solar Power Hour information session virtually on Thursday, Nov. 16th.

“People can get the experience of starting out knowing nothing about solar and getting a really great education,” said Solar Energy Consultant Jennifer Larson with Arch Solar.

Investing in solar energy is going to look different for every consumer. Larson said it’s not simply a matter of mounting photovoltaic panels onto your roof, but actually a customized system that could include an electric vehicle charger, storage for excess energy and an energy monitoring system.

“You have the option to monitor your system and every day check in and see — if it’s a sunny day how is your solar production going and are you offsetting your usage today,” said Larson.

The entire process from getting a site assessment and permits to completing installation takes about 10 weeks. But once the first ray of sun hits your panels, the savings are immediate.

“It was all about return on investment for me,” said Jeremy Stadtmueller, a Whitefish Bay resident who is having a solar energy system installed on the roof of his home and garage by springtime. “I think this is a smart way to use our resources efficiently.”

Stadtmueller also said energy independence motivated him to invest in solar.

“Honestly it’s freedom,” he said. “I’m at the mercy of We Energies. I can’t call up Michigan Power and have them run me power here, I can’t shop around. As energy costs go up, this is something where I can invest and in a little over 10 years I’m completely in the black. Everything after that I’m making money entirely.”

The deadline to join the group buy program is Thursday, Nov. 30th.