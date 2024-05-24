Highlighting stories from Wisconsin you might have missed

Milwaukee: V.A. Needs volunteers to plant flags

The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus. This year’s ceremony theme is We Pledge to Remember. Volunteers are needed to place flags on gravesites prior to Memorial Day. Flag placement starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Volunteers are also needed to remove flags starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. More Details

Greenfield: Man mistakenly billed $10,000 for medical procedure

Mike Myers went to Aurora Health in Greenfield for a colonoscopy thinking his Alliant Health Plans Insurance would cover it. Imagine his surprise when a bill for over $10,000 appeared in his mailbox. Full Story

Mountain: Local residents work to reopen park

When the US Government closed Green Lake Park in 2015, locals lost access to the park, the lake inside it and an historically protected structure. Residents weren’t happy and began working to rectify the situation. They succeeded. Full Story