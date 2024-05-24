UPDATE at 11:10 a.m. CST: Severe thunderstorm warnings have been extended through 11:45 a.m. CST for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Dodge and Waukesha counties, according to authorities at the National Weather Service. The entire region is under a severe thunderstorm watch through 1:00 p.m. CST.

UPDATE at 11:00 a.m. CST: The area impacted by a severe thunderstorm watch through 1 p.m. CST was extended to include Ozaukee and Milwaukee Counties on top of Walworth, Waukesha and Jefferson Counties.

SULLIVAN, Wis. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Walworth, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties until 11:15 a.m. CST.

At 10:36 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Atkinson to 7 miles north of Delavan, moving northeast at 40 mph.

The National Weather Service says 60-mile-per-hour winds and penny-size hail are the primary threats from this storm.

Locations impacted include: Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Mukwonago, Delafield, East Troy, Wales, Okauchee Lake, Oconomowoc, Ottawa, Dousman, North Prairie, Palmyra, Lac La Belle, Potter Lake, Lake Koshkonong, Ixonia, Rome, La Grange, and Eagle.

Other landmarks included are Ottawa Lake Recreation Area and Pinewoods Campground.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson says a second round of severe weather could impact the area later this afternoon.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as storms move through Southeast Wisconsin.