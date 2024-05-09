Traveling with a pet shouldn’t be seen as an obstacle but as an opportunity for all members of the family to have doggone fun. Wisconsin’s got the hotels, restaurants and activities for our four-legged friends. Here’s to picture-perfect pet travels.

Doggedly good times in Door County

Start off by booking a room at the dog-friendly Country House Resort. This wooded property in Sister Bay sits on the shoreline of Lake Michigan’s Green Bay.

Guests enjoy views of the lake from private balconies, stylishly decorated rooms and a relaxing atmosphere.The four-legged guests will appreciate in-room water and food dishes, dog beds upon request and a dog wash area outdoors.

Then, bring your pup with you to Whitefish Dunes State Park.You can go hiking with your leashed dog to burn off energy on the trails.Plus, the state park offers a pet beach specifically for dogs to splash around in Lake Michigan.For a meal, head back to Sister Bay for wood-fired pizza at Wild Tomato.Dogs are welcome on the outdoor patio, while you’ll savor craft appetizers, salads and pizza.

Pet-friendly pints, shopping and more in Madison

Plan a trip with your pooch to explore Madison.Start out with a visit to The Boneyard. As the name implies, this is a dog-centric hangout spot that is part beer garden and part off-leash dog park.

Enjoy a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Time your visit for one of the fun events they host like breed meetups.Beagle owners: Be on alert for an event happening May 18.The Boneyard even has on-site grooming services available by appointment.

Afterward, check out the shops and restaurants of Hilldale Shopping Center.The outdoor mall features an eclectic mix of businesses, many of which are dog-friendly and can be easily identified by window decals.You can dine on the patio at several restaurants with the pooch and even bring them into select shops.

Make your journey an overnight one by reserving a room at Graduate Madison in downtown.The dog-friendly property welcomes travelers and their favorite friends to stay the night in comfortable accommodations.

A little horseplay across Wisconsin

Not all pet-friendly travel is just for the dogs. Wisconsin is an excellent destination if you love horseback riding. We’ve got plenty of equestrian-friendly spots to check out.In northwest Wisconsin, head to Chippewa County to ride the Hay Meadow Trail.You’ll find 22 miles of trails designed for horseback riding. The trail network cuts through a rolling landscape of hardwood forests, lakes and streams.

In southern Wisconsin, horse owners will fall in love with Governor Dodge State Park.The park boasts 22 miles of trails for riding through the pastoral Driftless area, which will take you to some of the most scenic and remote parts of Governor Dodge. Turn your ride into a multi-day trip by staying at the park’s campground designed for visitors traveling with horses.

For those looking to learn how to ride, you’ll find stables leading guided excursions all throughout the state.In Boulder Junction, for example, Grassy Creek Ranch specializes in small, personalized trail rides in the idyllic Northwoods that’s perfect for beginners and families.Discover more horseback riding opportunities across Wisconsin.

