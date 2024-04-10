SHEBOYGAN FALLS – This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week both in Wisconsin and across the country, and just over two months since a historic February tornado struck the southern Wisconsin town of Evansville, now more than ever it’s imperative that meteorologists share accurate severe weather information as quickly and reliably as possible.

To help achieve this mission, every spring the National Weather Service holds several storm spotter training sessions across Wisconsin, providing everyday people the tools they need to provide accurate, reliable, and concise information to meteorologists who make critical decisions on issuing watches and warnings.

I spoke with Cameron Miller, a National Weather Service meteorologist out of the organization’s Sullivan office in Southeast Wisconsin, to learn more about what makes these spotters such a valuable community resource, how they’re trained, the difference between a storm SPOTTER and a storm CHASER, and more.