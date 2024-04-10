WAUKESHA, Wis. — 10 years after Morgan Geyser lured her sixth-grade classmate into a park and stabbed her 19 times in the name of horror figure ‘Slenderman’, she’s scheduled to revisit Waukesha County Court, asking for early release this week.

Geyser was assigned to a psychiatric facility after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Her co-conspirator and former classmate, Anissa Weier, was granted conditional release with a GPS monitor in 2021. Our news partners at TMJ4 reported she had the GPS monitor removed in September 2023.

The two girls lured their classmate, Payton Leutner, to a park in Waukesha following a sleepover. That’s where Geyser stabbed her victim repeatedly while Weier encouraged her, all in the name of Slenderman.

As reported by The Associated Press, the two girls — 12 years old, at the time — left Leutner in the park, where she dragged herself to a bike path and received emergency medical help after finding a passerby.

Now 21, Geyser requested conditional release from Winnebago Mental Health Institute in January. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren held a hearing in late January, requesting psychiatric reports from three experts representing Geyser, prosecutors and appointees. That report was due March 1.

This is not the first time Geyser has requested an early release, but that request was rescinded in August 2023. Geyser’s attorney told TMJ4: “Morgan continues to make substantial progress in treatment and should be ready for release next year, we expect.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

RELATED: Slender Man stabbing co-conspirator drops request for early release