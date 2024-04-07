MILWAUKEE — Human remains were discovered on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Saturday.

Milwaukee Police Department said they are investigating unidentified human remains found in the area of N. 30th St. and W. Galena St.

An unspecified human body part was discovered a few blocks away near N. 30th St. and Lisbon Ave. on Friday and a severed leg was found on the lakefront near Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Tuesday.

Law enforcement have not said if the three discoveries are related. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person of interest in connected to the leg discovery on Thursday.

The investigation of the human remains found Saturday is ongoing in conjunction with other area law enforcement agencies. Milwaukee Police said additional information will be provided in the future.