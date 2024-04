MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a human body part near the intersection of 30th Street and Lisbon Avenue.

The body part was discovered around 10 P.M.on the evening of Friday, March 5th. The investigation is ongoing.

This comes just days after a human leg was discovered at Warnimont Park in Cudahy. One man is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail in connection to that investigation.