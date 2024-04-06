PLEASANT PRAIRE, Wis.– Both a bomb threat and a bank robbery happened during the same time frame in Pleasant Prairie Saturday afternoon.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department received a bomb threat report at a Costco on 94th Ave around 12:30pm. Authorities evacuated the building and secured the surrounding area. No explosives were found on the scene, and authorities said there were no active threats to the public. Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, City of Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Racine Police Department K-9, and the Allied Universal’s K-9 explosives detection dogs responded to the incident.

Simultaneously, a Chase Bank was robbed on 39th Ave. The suspect is an adult male between 40-50 years old, 5’10, with blue eyes, wearing a black sweater, black pants, black hat, surgical mask, black gloves, and aviator-style sunglasses during the incident. No one was injured. Anyone with information should contact Pleasant Prairie Dispatch Center at 262-694-7353.