MILWAUKEE — Brian Noonan, the longtime host of ‘WTMJ at Night’ (formerly ‘WTMJ Nights’) is joining Kristin Brey as the permanent co-host on ‘Spanning the State‘ every weekday from 1 to 3 p.m. CST.

Noonan, an experienced radio host with experience spanning nearly a decade and a half in the Chicago area, first joined the 620 WTMJ team for a brief stint in 2015 before returning as permanent host of ‘WTMJ Nights’ from 2019 to 2022. Since joining the team, he’s been a consistent voice across the 620 WTMJ brand as a fill-in, guest co-host, or a staple of 620’s nighttime programming.

“Brian is a trusted radio veteran with almost two decades of experience under his belt. His unique ability to blend news and entertainment brings both fun and a sense of reverence to the station,” Michael Spaulding, 620 WTMJ’s Assistant Program Director said. “During his time at WTMJ, Brian has taken every challenge thrown at him and excelled. He steps in when needed, adds value to every show he fills in on, and lives the WTMJ and GKB brands. His addition to Spanning the State alongside Kristin Brey just made sense.”

That same sentiment is shared by Brey, who re-joined the 620 WTMJ team earlier this year to launch ‘Spanning the State’ — an innovative early-afternoon program covering news topics relevant to communities across Wisconsin with a critical eye while still leaving room for fun and entertainment.

“When we decided to launch ‘Spanning the State’ without a permanent co-host, I remember thinking that I would rather do the work of two people and hold out for the right person. A week after we premiered, Brian filled in as my co-host, and the chemistry was undeniable from the moment we turned our mics on,” Brey stated. “His experience, warmth, humor, and curiosity will take this show to the next level as we create something unique that appeals to people across Wisconsin.”

Beyond his experience in radio, Noonan is also an actor, emcee and stand-up comedian with appearances on popular television shows including “Chicago Med” and “Malcolm in the Middle.”

“Without sounding too sappy, I could not be more excited to join Kristin Brey as we build ‘Spanning the State‘ to tell stories that are uniquely Wisconsin. I’m proud to play a small part in helping WTMJ evolve and continue to be ‘Wisconsin’s Radio Station,’” Noonan stated. “I was also told there would be unlimited curds.”