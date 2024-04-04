Role: Host, Spanning the State & WTMJ at Night

Hometown: Glenwood, Ill.

When did he join WTMJ: January 2015.

Five Fun Facts About Brian Noonan:

He was a winner on three different televised game shows — Greed, Russian Roulette, and On the Cover. Brian spent three years as a bouncer at a nightclub. He once upset a giraffe and was asked to leave an exhibit. Brian has been married for more than 30 years. He has one daughter. He is a huge fan of Captain America. BONUS: Brian is a member of a Mardi Gras Krewe.

Bio:

Brian Noonan is an experienced multimedia professional, entertainer and comedian whose distinctive approach to his craft sets him apart from most others in the industry. He has a heart of gold and brings a unique personality to audio content with extensive experience as an on-air radio personality and podcast host.

During the course of a 14-year stretch of his career, Brian lent his voice to popular A.M. radio programming in the Chicago area, all the while honing his skills as an actor, stand-up comic and emcee. His acting experience ranges from on-stage to on-screen with appearances on several popular television programs including “Chicago Med,” “The Tonight Show” and “Malcolm in the Middle” during his career.

He first joined the 620 WTMJ team for roughly a year in 2015 before departing to pursue other artistic endeavors. In 2019, Brian re-joined the 620 WTMJ team as permanent host of ‘WTMJ Nights,’ which has since been revamped as WTMJ at Night. All the while he’s been a consistent voice for Wisconsin’s Radio Station as a fill-in host on various programs throughout out lineup.

Next up, Brian joins Kristin Brey as permanent co-host of ‘Spanning the State’ from 1 to 3 p.m. CST every weekday on 620 WTMJ.