MILWAUKEE – A wise man once said: “Modern problems require modern solutions”. And Tuesday at Fiserv Forum, fourth graders from eleven Milwaukee and Waukesha schools put their problem-solving skills to the test at the Interschool Design Challenge hosted by SHARP Literacy at Fiserv Forum.
Working in teams, students used their knowledge of coding, art, and the engineering design process to create a prototype solution to the problem they identified. Problems students had to tackle included anxiety, bullying, littering, and chronic medical concerns.
“If I had these opportunities in fourth grade, that would have been a game-changer,” said SHARP CEO Linda Welsh, noting that by partaking in the contest, students would take with them lessons applicable to the rest of their lives. “The public speaking, the teamwork, the technology, it’s an experience we give this kids that they wouldn’t normally have…it’s amazing to see what they’re doing.”
Participating schools included Augustine Prep, Cass St. School, Escuela Vieau, Forest Home Avenue Elementary, Hadfield Elementary, Hmong American Peace Academy, La Casa de Esperanza, Milwaukee Academy of Science, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee, Rogers Street Academy, and Victory K8 Milwaukee Italian Immersion School.
First place went to Escuela Vieau – their winning prototype was “Robbi,” a garbage and litter-eating robot they designed for their school.
