UPDATE 3/13/24 at 2:00pm – Sheboygan Police say a victim is in hospital with non-life-threatening gun shot injuries. The victim was a contractor who had been at the home for work reasons. Police have reason to believe that the suspect is still in the house.

UPDATE 3/13/24 at 1:35pm – Sheboygan Police Lieutenant says an update on the situation will be provided at 2:00pm.

UPDATE 3/13/24 at 12:30pm – Superintendent Harvatine says the lockdown has been lifted for Farnsworth, South, and Wilson Elementary Schools.

“The police department has advised us that we may proceed with a normal Wednesday dismissal. However, they are asking that students and parents avoid the area near the 2700 block of S 9th Street.” said Havartine in an email to parents.

Police have said there is no threat to the general public, but they are still asking people to avoid the scene. TMJ4 News’s Andrea Albers reports authorities have been communicating with a person inside the residence informing them they are under arrest.

UPDATE 3/13/24 at 12:03pm – Officers remain on the scene and tell WTMJ that the threat at the residence involved is contained. There is no danger to the public, but ask that the public continues to avoid the area.

UPDATE 3/13/24 at 11:49am – Sheboygan Schools Superintendent Seth Harvatine has sent the following email to parents:

“Dear Farnsworth, South, and Wilson Elementary School Families,

We would like to make you aware of an incident involving the Sheboygan Police Department in the area near our schools this morning. As soon as we were informed of this incident, our schools were placed in soft lockdown to keep all students inside the building and restrict people from entering. We are awaiting further information from the Sheboygan Police Department and will lift the soft lockdown when it’s safe to do so. We appreciate the proactive efforts by the Sheboygan Police Department and our staff to ensure the safety of our students.”

SHEBOYGAN – A developing story: the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to shelter-in-place due to an ongoing situation near 9th Street and Humboldt Avenue.

Pictures on the scene from our partners at TMJ4 News show a large police presence in the area:

Authorities have not commented on the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.