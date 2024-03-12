MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing teenage girl.
Jalynn Sims is described as a 15-year-old African American female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sims was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, and rainbow Croc-style shoes in the 4900 block of North 42nd Street Monday around 11:00pm.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jalynn is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 4 Police Station at 414-935-7242.
