MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden returned to Wisconsin on Thursday, March 13 for the second time in three months. 620 WTMJ’s Julia Fello was on-site, covering the event and connecting with the community.

The President has arrived at @MitchellAirport.



WTMJ's @JuliaFello is covering the President's visit to Milwaukee; stay tuned for complete coverage.



📷: @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/N7HSZXoYWT — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) March 13, 2024

His press conference was held at the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club on 6th and Cherry St. This stretch of city roads will soon get a makeover courtesy of a federal grant — one of the two Milwaukee-based projects totaling nearly $40M to improve local infrastructure.

#POTUS says of speaking at Boys & Girls Club: “What you do is build confidence and sense of belonging”



Talks about importance of investing in improving road infrastructure like 6th Street. President says the effort is meant to “Reconnect disadvantaged communities” @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/yyOwf5YIv2 — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) March 13, 2024

Just spoke to #MKE Police Chief Jeffrey Norman right after #POTUS walked off stage:



“It’s important, public safety is all about collaborations it’s all about having a comprehensive plan. It’s important we are investing in our community because that helps with public safety.” pic.twitter.com/CpkZGXSWPq — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) March 13, 2024

Construction worker Melissa Garcia adds: “The safety is important. I work out on the road and I know how bad it can be. I mean, we risk our lives every day when we're out there helping make the streets better.” — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) March 13, 2024

#Wisconsin #GovernorTonyEvers, #Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, #MilwaukeeCounty Executive David Crowley among speakers before #POTUS takes the stage.



Crowley said, “Milwaukee County is getting stronger thanks to The Biden Administration” pic.twitter.com/zkpBXSfuis — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) March 13, 2024