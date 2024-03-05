MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee County Jail correctional sergeant was attacked and stabbed on a sidewalk near the jail early Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee County officials say at about 5:30 AM, the sergeant, a 14-year veteran of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, was approached on foot by a 41-year-old Milwaukee man at the intersection of North 9th and West State streets. The man attacked the sergeant, stabbing him several times, before fleeing.

Medical first responders were summoned, and the sergeant was conveyed to an area hospital, where he remains in treatment, in stable condition.

The suspect, whom the sergeant was able to identify, is a recently released occupant of the jail. He was sought and arrested by Milwaukee Police Department investigators later Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.