MILWAUKEE – Two high-profile cases involving missing children are taking place in Wisconsin: 3-year-old Elijah Vue of Two Rivers, and 16-year-old Isaiah Cramer, who was last seen in Vernin.

ACTIVE Amber Alert continues: Manitowoc County for Elijah Vue, age 3, Male, White, 3 ft. 0 inches, 45 lbs., with sandy hair, brown eyes and birth mark on left knee. Child was last seen near 3900 Mishicot Rd, Two Rivers, WI. Call 911, or Two Rivers Police Department 844-267-6648. pic.twitter.com/jBWcjEOicH — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) February 21, 2024

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News sought to learn what missing children cases look like to investigators once the search approaches one month.



Experienced law enforcement professional Steve Pederson joined us Monday on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. Pederson explained there are usually a lot of leads that come in at the front end. This includes interviews with people who last saw the missing child, “but then when nothing new coming in, it’s very frustrating for law enforcement and the attention seems to fade away, at least from the public perspective because there’s nothing new to report.”



Pederson shared that the lack of answers is just as frustrating to investigators as it is to the public.

“It’s heartbreaking, because you want to find these kids, and every single lead that comes in no matter how small it may appear is vetted until nothing pans out,” Pederson said.



Sunday, we learned the National Guard and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources joined the search for Elijah Vue. Pederson said, “They certainly bring resources to be able to comb some rural areas.”



Pederson told WTMJ investigators have likely searched every location where Elijah was last known to be, and it is only cleared if officials “can say with a reasonable degree of certainty that they checked this area and nothing was found.”



“Everyone is hoping for the best outcome possible,” Peterson said.



Elijah Vue is described as a 3-year-old boy with sandy hair, brown eyes and a birthmark on his left knee. The child is 3 feet tall and about 45 pounds. He was last seen near 3900 Mishicot Road in Two Rivers. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Two Rivers Police at (844) 267-6648 or call 911 immediately.



Isaiah is described as a light-skinned black male, 5’8” to 5’10,” approximately 200 pounds and was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. If you have any information on his location, please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 446-5090.