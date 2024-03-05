MILWAUKEE — The 56th annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to happen Saturday in downtown Milwaukee at noon. The parade is presented by Miller Lite and will include a variety of entertainment, including Irish dance groups, marching bands, decorative floats and more. Several areas downtown will be closed for the festivities.

The Staging Area streets will close at 10am, and the closures include: W Wisconsin Ave. from MLK Dr. to N 6th St., N MLK Drive from W Wells St. to W Wisconsin Ave., N Vel R. Phillips Ave. from W Wells St. to W Clybourn St. (W Michigan St. will remain open to traffic), N 3rd St. from W Michigan St. to W Everett St., and W Everett St. from N 3rd St. to N Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Parade route for the parade. Picture from Saint Patrick’s Day Parade website.

The Parade Route streets will close at 11:45am and will include: W Wisconsin Ave. from MLK Dr. to N Plankinton Ave., N Plankinton Ave. from W Wisconsin Ave. to W Kilbourn Ave., W Kilbourn Ave. from N Plankinton Ave. to N MLK Dr., N MLK Dr. from W Kilbourn Ave. to W Juneau Ave., W Juneau Ave. from N MLK Dr. to N Water St., and N Water St. from E Juneau Ave. to E Highland Ave.

The De-Staging Area will close around 1pm and include: E Highland Ave. from N Broadway to N Edison St. and N Water St. from E Highland Ave. to E State St.

All units will be cleared at 2:30 p.m.