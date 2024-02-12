MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Public Schools is adjusting their academic calendar for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year to account for unexpected school closures in January. The adjustments vary depending on the school:

February 16 — Record Day and Professional Development Day

This is a student attendance day for Douglas, King Middle, Lincoln Center, Morse, Roosevelt, and Wedgewood schools.

This is a Professional Development/Records Day for all other schools on the early start calendar. It is a non-attendance day for these students.

March 12 — ACT Day

It is a student attendance day for ALL students at Vincent High School.

At all other high schools, juniors attend school, but students in grades 9, 10, and 12 do not attend.

April 10 — Pre-ACT Day

ALL high school students are in attendance.

TRADITIONAL START CALENDAR

June 7 — Student Attendance Day

All students are in attendance. This was previously a Records Day.

June 13 — Records Day

No student attendance. This was previously a Professional Development Day.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: 62-year-old woman dead in Milwaukee apartment fire