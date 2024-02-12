MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Public Schools is adjusting their academic calendar for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year to account for unexpected school closures in January. The adjustments vary depending on the school:
February 16 — Record Day and Professional Development Day
- This is a student attendance day for Douglas, King Middle, Lincoln Center, Morse, Roosevelt, and Wedgewood schools.
- This is a Professional Development/Records Day for all other schools on the early start calendar. It is a non-attendance day for these students.
March 12 — ACT Day
- It is a student attendance day for ALL students at Vincent High School.
- At all other high schools, juniors attend school, but students in grades 9, 10, and 12 do not attend.
April 10 — Pre-ACT Day
ALL high school students are in attendance.
TRADITIONAL START CALENDAR
June 7 — Student Attendance Day
All students are in attendance. This was previously a Records Day.
June 13 — Records Day
No student attendance. This was previously a Professional Development Day.
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:
- Super Bowl ads are already online. Why??
- Bucks acquire Patrick Beverley for Cam Payne, second-round pick
- Recovery efforts begin after historic February tornado in Rock County
- Chinese Lunar New Year 2024: The year of the Drago promises good fortune