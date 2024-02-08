MILWAUKEE – A warm winter shows no signs of letting up today, with highs expected to top out in the 50s across Southeast Wisconsin, along with showers and thunderstorms.

There’s also the potential for an isolated batch of storms to become strong to severe this afternoon into the evening hours.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Get ready for record-breaking & spring-like temperatures

“Our ingredients are there that we could see a couple rumbles of thunder this afternoon, and the low chance for a strong to severe storm” says Storm Team 4 meteorologist Tyler Moore. “We could see some hail, some gusty winds, and even isolated rotation. There has never been a tornado in Wisconsin in February…but that’s something we’ll have to watch towards this evening.”

RELATED: Northwoods resorts try to make the best of a bleak winter

Follow WTMJ for complete coverage of today’s weather. You can also access our WTMJ radar here.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: Protasiewicz campaign used horse imagery to troll Kelly in ads – here’s why