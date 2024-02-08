MILWAUKEE – A Cermak grocery store in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood is closed until further notice following nearly two dozen health code violations during an inspection conducted by the Milwaukee Health Department this week.

The report obtained by WTMJ includes 23 different core and priority violations at the grocer, including dead mice seen in walk-in coolers, utility rooms, and food storage areas, live roaches in the kitchen, and food packages eaten into by rodents in the customer areas.

The location will be closed until it is brought into compliance with health and safety standards. The report indicates a re-inspection to assess the correction of violations will be conducted on, or about, February 20th.

A phone call sent to Cermak for comment was directed straight to voicemail.

RELATED: Wisconsin co-ops fighting to keep the lights on

The store is the second Milwaukee grocer to come under scrutiny this week, after alderwoman Laressa Taylor posted on Facebook pictures of expired food being sold at the Sentry Foods at 64th and Silver Spring which just opened up last October.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

READ: Mark Tauscher answers Super Bowl trivia