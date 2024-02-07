GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers have begun the process of choosing their next chief executive officer, who will replace Mark Murphy.

Murphy has served in the position since taking over from Bob Harlan in 2007. Per the organization’s by-laws, he will be required to retire once he turns 70 years old, which happens in July of 2025.

“Mark’s contributions to the organization have been tremendous,” said Packers executive committee vice president and lead director Susan Finco, who will also serve as chairperson for the search committee of the Packers Board of Directors. “From updating the corporate leadership structure to growing and diversifying revenue to increasing the meaningful impact of the Packers in the community, Mark continues to position the Packers for success. We look forward to his insightful leadership in the next year and a half.”

National hiring firm Korn Ferry has been chosen to find suitable candidates. It is notably the same firm that recommended Murphy to replace Harlan.

A search committee expects to take 6 to 9 months to whittle down potential candidates before making a recommendation to the team’s board of directors.

