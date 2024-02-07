Super Bowl LVIII is Sunday!
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs match-up in a rematch from Super Bowl LIV.
All this week on Wis. Morning News, the WTMJ crew has quizzed ESPN Milwaukee’s Mark Tauscher on all aspects of the Big Game.
Wednesday
Tauscher and the gang were quizzed on Super Bowl national anthems and halftime shows.
Tuesday
Tauscher’s knowledge of Super Bowl history was tested (both Packers and otherwise)
Monday
The crew quizzed Tausch about Super Bowl host cities
