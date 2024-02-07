FOND DU LAC – Businesses in the Fox Valley are concerned Wisconsin’s mild winter will put a damper on sturgeon spearing season, which opens Saturday.

There is ice on Lake Winnebago, but not much.

“Unfortunately the ice is not very good,” Wendt’s on the Lake owner Ann Cross told Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. But Ann and her husband, Todd, are optimistic opening weekend will be busy.

“As for spearers, it will be the die-hards who know the lake a little better,” she predicted. “The majority of people will say ‘we’re not going out (on the ice).'”

Wendt’s on the Lake has been a family-owned fixture for more than 60 years. There was a concern the establishment would be closing, but Ann said “God has a plan and we’re staying in business.”

