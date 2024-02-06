ELKHORN, Wis. — The person of interest in the Elkhorn double homicide has been identified by his attorney.

Thomas Routt Jr. was arrested in connection to the homicide that happened at Sports Page Barr on Thursday, February 1. Local criminal offense attorney Russell Jones told our news partners at TMJ4 News that he was retained by Routt’s family on Monday.

According to Jones, Routt has maintained his innocence and says he was not involved in the case.

Routt is being held in the Walworth County Jail on a corrections hold because he has a previous criminal history. He served several years in federal prison on a long list of convictions including arson, burglary and forgery.

Since Routt has been out on parole for those federal charges, Jones said police can hold him longer than the typical 72 hours in jail. Routt has not yet been formally charged.

Neighbors told TMJ4 they saw a large police presence near Routt’s home on Sunday. The Elkhorn Police Department said in a press release they had arrested a person of interest on Monday.

33-year-old Emerson Weingart and 37-year-old Gina Weingart were found shot to death inside the bar on February 1st. Family members told TMJ4 that Gina worked at the bar part-time and that her husband, Emerson, would hang out with her until she closed the bar. The couple got married last summer.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.