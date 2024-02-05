ELKHORN – Elkhorn Police have arrested a person of interest in the double homicide that took place outside the Sports Page Barr in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 1. Emerson and Gina Weingart were shot and killed outside of the bar just after midnight.

In a press release Monday night, the department said that investigators have been focusing on a particular lead that led them to identify and arrest this person of interest, who has not been identified.

That person has not been arrested directly in connection with the case, with Elkhorn PD clarifying that they were “taken into custody on an unrelated manner as officials continue their investigation.”

Family members of the couple, who were married in June 2023, told our news partners at TMJ4 News that Gina Weingart worked at the bar part-time, and that her husband would hang out with her until she closed the bar.

The department confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing and they are still asking for any member of the public with information on the case to contact the Walworth County Communications Center at (262) 741-4400.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.