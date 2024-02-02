ELKHORN – We’re learning more about the two people killed in a shooting at the Sports Page Barr in downtown Elkhorn early Thursday morning.
33-year-old Emerson Weingart and 37-year-old Gina Weingart were shot just after midnight at the Elkhorn sports bar by a still unknown suspect. Elkhorn Police Chief Joel Christensen says the shooter is still on the loose and they do not yet have a motive for the murders.
Our partners at TMJ4 News received a message from family member Lena Weingart, sharing more information about the two and how they would spend time together at Sports Page during Gina’s shifts.
“Emerson would always come Wednesdays and hang out with her till she closed the bar since she was always off work on Thursdays” Leland shared with TMJ4 News on Facebook. “They got married June of last year.”
The Sports Barr posted on Facebook about the incident Thursday evening.
This remains an on-going story; more information will be provided as it becomes available
