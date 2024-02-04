WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — Three people are in custody and two others are on the run after a home invasion led to a chase and crash on Saturday night.

The City of Lake Geneva Police Department said in a Facebook post that a pursuit began around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday 2/03/23 after suspects fled the area of a burglary investigation at a home in Elkhorn.

Police officers chased the vehicle into Lake Geneva where it eventually crashed into two other vehicles. The occupants of those two vehicles sustained minor injuires.

Five suspects fled on foot after the crash. The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department, the Town of Linn Police and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a search with the use of drones and police K-9s. One suspect was detained, a second suspect was tased after resisting officers and a third suspect was caught and bit by a Walworth County K-9.

Two suspects are still at large who were last seen running in the area of North Edward’s Boulevard south of Sheridan Springs Road in Lake Geneva. Both are believed to be men of either white or Hispanic descent.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.

The City of Elkhorn is expected to release information about the home invasion on Monday, Feb. 5. We will bring you those updates as they become available.