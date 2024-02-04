RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — I-94 southbound is closed south of State Hwy. 20 and north of Hwy. 11 due to a crash. All southbound lanes are blocked.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office said a crash happened involving one semi-tractor trailer and one or two other vehicles. The semi-tractor trailer tipped onto its side and began leaking fluids. There have been no reports of life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should use an alternate route: WisDOT says to exit I-41/94 at Hwy. 20, head east on 20, then turn south onto East Frontage Rd. Continue south and then head west onto WIS 11. Then continue southbound on I-41/94.

The shutdown is expected to last for at least two hours.