MILWAUKEE — Editor-in-Chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal Mark Kass joined Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News on Sunday to talk about more American Family Field renovations, Harley Davidson’s 2023 earnings and Mitchell International Airport getting more non-stop flights.

American Family Field renovations

The Brewers stadium is getting two new scoreboards. One scoreboard will go center field, which will be one of the largest in the MLB. The other scoreboard will be a replay screen in right field that will show more replays of the game and other moments such as the sausage race.

“[It’s all about] increasing the fan experience,” he said. “And this is another way to do that.”

Harley Davidson 2023 earnings

Harley Davidson expects they only saw a 3% increase for their 2023 earnings report. Kass believes they may need to expand their customer base in 2024.

“They have to look to add more of the millennials. Add more African American riders. Add more Hispanic riders. To really try to expand their base,” he said. “Going to more countries… whether that’s Asia, Europe… just all over the world. So I think the next year or two is really important for Harley.”

Mitchell International Airport flights

Mitchel International Airport is adding new international and non-stop flights. The airport will add an international flight to Mexico and more non-stop flights to various destinations, including on the West Coast. Although Kass thinks there won’t ever be as many non-stop flights at the airport as 20 years ago, he said they’re slowly working their way back to that number.

“Non-stop flights are so important here in Milwaukee,” he said.

Kass said that flying out of Milwaukee is more cost-effective than it is to fly out of Chicago and often easier to get through security.

“As they keep adding non-stop flights, more people will travel out of Milwaukee,” he said. “My hope is… I want to add these non-stops but I also want to keep the access of it.”

Kass predicted 2024 and 2025 will be strong years for the airport.