MILWAUKEE – The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival is set to return to Milwaukee on July 25th-28, 2024.

The festival will feature musical headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll and HARDY at Veterans Park. Several venues will be utilized to host Harley events, the motorcycle company announced Tuesday.

Advanced ticket sales will be available beginning Thursday, January 18th.

