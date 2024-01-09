Milwaukee Film President & CEO Jonathan Jackson is leaving the nonprofit film organization after nearly 16 years, the organization announced Tuesday.

“It’s a bittersweet decision” Jackson said in statement. “Milwaukee Film has been a huge part of my life and I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to catalyze the power of film and help build this vital Milwaukee institution from scratch. However, it is now time for me to begin a new chapter.”

Jackson doesn’t plan to leave the Milwaukee area, but did not say what his future holds.

“I look forward to soon sharing the plans for what is next,” he said.

Anne Reed, former President & CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society, has been named the interim CEO until a replacement is hired.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: