Beginning weekdays on Monday, January 8, 2024, through Friday, January 12, 2024, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST), one random caller will have the chance to win two (2) tickets to the MBA Home Show that takes place from January 12, 2024 to January 14, 2024 at the Exposition Center at WI State Fair Park.

Each day during the contest, one random caller will have the chance to win. In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of (5) winners by the end of the promotion. The grand prize will consist of (2) tickets to the MBA Home Show. ARV of the grand prize is $24.00.

Click here to view the full contest rules.